CDB Holds Caribbean Conference On Corruption

Press Release:- Senior representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Transparency International and the World Bank will join other leading figures from academia, the private sector, law enforcement and civil society (7 December) at the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) 2021 Caribbean Conference on Corruption, Compliance and Cybercrime (3Cs 2021). The free, virtual conference, now in its second year, will be focused this year on the theme ‘Ending Poverty and Driving Growth: Promoting Good Governance by Curbing Corruption, Money Laundering and Cybercrime in the Caribbean’. It will be held on December 7 and 8 via the HopIn virtual conferencing platform. The