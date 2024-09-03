CCSS Students Receive Grand Back To School Welcome

Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) students were welcomed back to school on Monday with much fanfare, including the sweet sounds of the steelpan.

The school, which is marking its 50th anniversary, also welcomed members of its global alumni on Monday morning at its first assembly for the new school year.

Castries North Parliamentary Representative Stephenson King was also present.

The welcome celebration featured the unveiling of projects undertaken by the Alumni during this year’s summer break.

The work included refurbishing the students’ bathrooms.

According to Joanne Isaac, head of the Alumni Association, members collaborated with Top Stone Fabrication to refurbish the school’s bathrooms for approximately EC$40,000.00.

“Lights will be placed above the mirrors, so yes girls you will be able to see how cute you are. No reason to enter the class room looking messy because how you look matters, boys as well,” Isaac said as students gave the donors a resounding round of applause.

According to Isaac, members of the alumni association and some parents volunteered to paint floors, walls and desks and wipe down chairs in preparation for school reopening.

She disclosed that various past students were part of an adopt-a-classroom program, while Stephenson King donated a state-of-the-art Physics Laboratory.

School principal Marva Daniel told St. Lucia Times that having a well-organised alumni association is a blessing for the CCSS.

“What this means is that past students are now organised to give back to CCSS in a big way. What started over twelve-years ago with what was then dubbed back to school night, reunion night, has been rebranded to Roll Call Night and through this event monies have been raised to assist in various projects at the school,” Daniel said.

She said the alumni’s presence has also brought a refreshing new aspect of school life.

“They engage in things like the career showcase, health activities, and the fun-walk and since the two years of the present executive, under the leadership of Ms. Joanne Isaac, we have seen so many things happening with the past students for the school and by extension the community,” Daniel explained.

The school principal also thanked Minister Stephenson King for the Physics lab contribution.

“We are really grateful and thankful, because we know that if the students have a comfortable learning environment then they can perform even better…and with proper care that is sustained, we can see students who can function better, teachers feeling more comfortable to deliver and of course parents making here a school of choice as it has always been,” she expressed.

The Castries Comprehensive Secondary School in Vide Bouteille, Castries, opened in 1974.