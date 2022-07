– Advertisement –

The Castries Comprehensive Secondary School has announced that registration for new students opens Friday, July 15. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at the CCSS auditorium.

Parents must bring along their children, as well as

a) something to write on/with b) child’s birth certificate c) health cards d) child’s passport photos (2) e) CPEA Assignment Card Please be on time. Note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Source: Ministry of Education

– Advertisement –