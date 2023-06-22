CCSS Principal Concerned Over Police Follow-Up Regarding School Invasions – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Principal of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS), Marva Daniel, has praised the Community Relations Branch (CRB) of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) for its response to school invasion reports.

But Daniel has expressed concern about follow-up by other police departments.

“I am a little saddened because we have had a number of intruders at our school during school hours in the daytime and at night all of which have been reported,” the CCSS Principal told St. Lucia Times.

Daniel disclosed that although the police have responded and made an assessment, the follow-up needs improvement.

“In some cases we have actually done so much in terms of pointing to evidence that could lead to further interventions such as possible identification of the intruders or even their capture and what we find is that we feel more unsafe because those persons seem to be intruding and getting away in terms of not being arrested,” she lamented.

Daniel said as a result, there is a reluctance to make reports to the police.

She asserted that people know nothing will happen, a situation she described as sad.

“We would really like the other police departments to step up,” the Saint Lucia educator told St. Lucia Times.

She said the CCSS had received much support from the police Community Relations Branch.

She said the officers there have been ‘extremely helpful’.

“They respond even when they have few resources. We step in to assist and they come forward. We just wish that other departments called on to assist schools do a lot more. So that is one of my concerns. We need to feel and see the support,” the CCSS Principal asserted.

