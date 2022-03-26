CCJ Rules Barbados Hotel Wrongfully Fired Three Employees – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In a judgment on Thursday, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that the Sandy Lane Hotel wrongfully dismissed three employees a decade ago.

The court dismissed the appeal in the Barbadian case of Sandy Lane Hotel Co Ltd v Juliana Cato, Wayne Johnson, and Charmaine Poyer.

It held that Cato, Johnson, and Poyer (the employees), were entitled to the damages they claimed. The court also awarded them their legal costs.

Sandy Lane Hotel had the three for periods between six and eleven years.

– Advertisement –

They were each dismissed in January 2012 with one week’s payment instead of notice for alleged poor performance concerning their treatment of a particular hotel guest.

But the employees brought wrongful dismissal actions claiming damages under the Severance Payments Act.

On the other hand, the company’s defence was that dismissals were lawful.

The CCJ found that the employees’ contracts for dismissal with one week’s payment in place of notice conflicted with other contractual provisions requiring a specified disciplinary process in cases of alleged poor performance.

Barbados Today reported that while the lead attorney for the ex-employees Edmund King, Q.C. was elated at the judgment, legal counsel for Sandy Lane Satcha Kissoon said the CCJ’s decision was hard to swallow.

However, the online publication indicated that the attorney for the ex-employees deemed it inappropriate to comment on damages now because the final figure had to be agreed upon between the two sides, failing which the matter must return to the Magistrates’ Court for a determination.

– Advertisement –