CCC Employees Complete Cleanup After Carnival – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) employees took to the streets to clean up the litter left behind by Carnival revellers during last lap activities the day before.

“We had a shorter route. However, some of the clean-up that we wanted to do at night did not take place but we got a start early in the morning to ensure that we were able to close it off because you can’t have staff trying to clean up the roadway amid vehicular traffic,” Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel told St Lucia Times.

She disclosed that the crews were back on Wednesday morning to complete the job since some activities took place later in some locations.

“After the crew had done some clean-up there were still other activities,” the Mayor explained.

– Advertisement –

She said some areas impacted by Carnival included drains into which revellers threw litter.

In this regard, Lendor-Gabriel said the CCC wanted to ensure that the capital returned to its pre-Carnival state.

“We have placed a lot of focus in the last few months on cleaning up not only Castries but a lot of the communities and one can see the results,” she noted.

“We’ve not seen the level of flooding that we usually experience in Castries after heavy rain,” the Mayor told St Lucia Times.

“That means the efforts are paying off,” Lendor-Gabriel declared.

– Advertisement –