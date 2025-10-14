Jay Collymore identified as victim in Trou Allou homicide OECS seen as key to unlocking regional cannabis industry Foundation work begins on Saint Lucia’s new Halls of Justice SVG minister calls for regional harmonisation of cannabis laws Are our waste habits tarnishing the country’s beauty? CWI president reflects on Bernard Julien’s life
Catastrophic flooding claims 64 lives in Mexico

14 October 2025
The death toll from last week's torrential rains in central and southeastern Mexico has risen sharply to 64, with 65 people still missing, according to Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez Alzúa.

