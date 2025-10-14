Local News
Catastrophic flooding claims 64 lives in Mexico
14 October 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
The death toll from last week's torrential rains in central and southeastern Mexico has risen sharply to 64, with 65 people still missing, according to Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez Alzúa.
