Castries Wellness Centre Closed – Services Relocated – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the continued closure of Castries Wellness Centre from Tuesday 19 December, 2023.

This closure is necessary as the Ministry seeks to ensure a healthy environment for clients and staff.

In an effort to ensure that quality healthcare services remain available to the public, services which were offered at the Castries Wellness Centre have been redirected as follows:

Medical Clinics and all Primary Health Care Clinics including Antenatal and Child Health clinics, dressings and pap smears, among others, have been redirected to the La Clery Wellness Centre.

Clinic days remain the same as were previously conducted at the Castries Wellness Centre, that is from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. In addition, the Medical Clinic is available on Saturday from 8:00 am – 12:00 p.m.

The Dermatology Clinic has been redirected to the Gros Islet Polyclinic. The Podiatry

Clinic, Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic and Phlebotomy Service can be accessed at the Entrepot Wellness Centre. The Medical Internist Clinic will be available at the Grande Riviere Wellness Centre, Monchy Wellness Centre and the Gros Islet Polyclinic.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinic and Colposcopy services will remain unavailable at this time, and the Ministry will inform the public of the resumption of these services in a subsequent communication.

Clients are urged to visit the appropriate Wellness Centre for healthcare services, and to utilize their nearest community Wellness Centre for care in order to preserve or improve their health.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience that these changes may cause, and thanks the public for its cooperation as we strive to resolve the situation.

For further information, please contact the Community Health Services Unit at telephone number 468-5321, 468-5381 or 4685383.

SERVICE

NEW LOCATION

SCHEDULED DAYS

Medical Clinic

La Clery Wellness Centre

Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

Primary Health services including:

• Antenatal clinic

• Child Health clinic

• Family Planning

• Dressings

• Pap Smear

La Clery Wellness Centre

Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Services

Ciceron Wellness Centre

Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dermatology Clinic

Gros Islet Polyclinic

Wednesdays, except the 3rd Wednesday each month.

Podiatry Clinic

Entrepot Wellness Centre

3rd Wednesday and 4th

Friday each month

Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic

Entrepot Wellness Centre

4th Monday and 3rd Friday each month

Phlebotomy Services

Entrepot Wellness Centre

Wednesday and Thursday, except the 3rd Wednesday each month

Medical Internist Clinic

Gros Islet Polyclinic

2nd and 4th Monday each month

Medical Internist Clinic

Grand Riviere Wellness Centre

1st Friday each month

Medical Internist Clinic

Monchy Wellness Centre

1st Tuesday each month

Pharmacy Services

La Clery Wellness Centre

Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

