Castries Teenagers Charged With Possession Of Stolen Goods, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, about 3:30 a.m. several units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted an operation, at Wilton’s Yard, Castries, following increases in Robberies and Firearm related offences within the Northern Sector of the island.

During the operation, officers recovered six (6) stolen cellular phones, suspected to be connected with a recent Robbery at Micro Lab, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Along with the devices, officers seized ski masks, hoodies and four (4) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Consequently, Shaquan Williams of Morne Du Don, Thomika Alfred of Ciceron, a fourteen (14) year old resident of Morne Du Don and a seventeen (17) year old resident of Bagatelle, were arrested and charged with several counts of Handling Stolen Goods and Possession of Ammunition.

Shaquan Williams and Thomika Alfred were charged for the said offences and each bailed in the sum of $15,000.00 cash or suitable surety, and are to reappear before the First District Court on November 26, 2022. The juveniles were remanded at the Boys Training Centre for future case management.

Sacha Stephen of Morne Du Don, Castries was also arrested in connection with causing disruptions during the conduct of the operation.

She was charged with Disorderly Behaviour and Insulting Words, and was bailed on her own recognizance.

The matter was adjourned to January 12, 2023.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

