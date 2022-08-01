Castries Teenager Reported Missing – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Castries teenager has been reported missing by members of her family who disclosed that the youngster, identified as Ivina Charles, was last seen one week ago.

A relative told St Lucia Times that the sixteen-year-old was at her Maynard Hill, Castries home babysitting her nieces and nephews.

“She left them but she never told them where she was going,” the relative disclosed.

The family wants anyone with information regarding Ivina’s whereabouts to contact the Marchand police station at 4563885.

