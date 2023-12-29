Castries Resident Arrested For Possessing Two Pistol Magazines – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, personnel attached to the Traffic Department, Criminal Investigations Department, Bicycle Patrol Unit, and the Special Services Unit responded to a report for police assistance at Ti- Colon, Castries.

The team had cause to execute a Warrant to Search for Property on the premises of thirty-seven year-old (37) Marvin Nestor Budhoo of Ti-Colon, Castries.

During the search, two pistol magazines were discovered and seized.

Marvin Budhoo was arrested for being in possession of Component Parts of a Weapon and subsequently charged with this offence.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, Marvin Budhoo was escorted to the First District Court in Castries, where he received bail in the sum of ten thousand dollars (XCD10000.00) cash, and or suitable surety.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is committed to ensuring that individuals who engage in criminal activity are brought to justice.

The successful arrest of the suspect in this case is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the police officers involved.

The police force will continue to work assiduously to maintain law and order in the community and keep our citizens safe.

Remember, if you spot it, report it!

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image.

