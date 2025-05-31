Local News
Castries Port project brings promises, sparks unease
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
The Castries Port, a vital hub for Saint Lucia’s economy, is in the middle of a major upgrade, but the transition hasn’t been smooth. Recent congestion, a protest by truckers, rising worries about the cost of living, and the looming relocation of residents and vendors at Bananes Bay have put the por
Related News
05 June 2025
Sandals Teen Cricket Tournament Officially Bowls Off
31 May 2025
OPINION: The Saint Lucia Kenny Anthony Shaped, and The Vieux Fort He Leaves Behind
31 May 2025
Record Low Or Statistical Illusion? Unpacking Saint Lucia’s Unemployment Figures
05 June 2025