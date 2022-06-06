Castries Mayor Announces Major Anti-Crime Measures For The City – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel has announced several significant anti-crime measures for Saint Lucia’s capital city, including a telephone hotline currently in the testing stage and plans to strengthen the City Police department.

Since she took office, the Mayor noted that the CCC had invested substantially in the City Police, including providing uniforms, upgrading their quarters, and looking after their welfare.

In addition, Lendor-Gabriel said the CCC is working on enhancing protection for officers when they are on duty.

The Major also said that the CCC is in dialogue with the private sector regarding CCTV cameras in crime-fighting and will discuss security matters with other stakeholders.

She spoke of plans to improve street lighting in the capital but revealed that St Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) had encountered supply chain challenges.

“We are looking at body cameras for the officers and we have also received approval to implement tasers,” Lendor-Gabriel stated.

“So we are now moving to develop the protocols and looking to see where we can get training for officers. So we’re moving. We’re not in this to play games,” the Mayor declared.

Regarding the month-old telephone hotline, she said it is currently limited to private sector use, but the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) plans to make a public launch soon.

“You have to test things to see how effective they are and this has proved quite effective,” the Castries Mayor told St Lucia Times.

Landor-Gabriel explained that once a private sector security official calls the mobile telephone hotline, the City Police would recognise the caller.

“The person does not have to say anything. That call should alert our City Police to know where they should respond,” the Castries Mayor told St Lucia Times.

She disclosed that through the use of the hotline, the City Police have so far arrested two individuals.

Landor-Gabriel said that the CCC does not want the hotline inundated with calls, so it used the mobile telephone option where people can send messages, photos and video recordings anonymously.

