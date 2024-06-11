Castries Man On Bail Held With Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, about 5:00pm, Police Officers attached to the Special Services Unit (SSU) recovered six (6) rounds of ammunition and arrested a male, at Maynard Hill, Castries.

The officers bravely responded to a report of gunfire emanating from the area, when they spotted the suspect; twenty-eight-year-old (28) Cuthbert Similien, of Bois Patat, Castries.

The SSU Officers had cause to conduct a search of his person, which led to the discovery of six (6) rounds of ammunition.

This matter was referred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Castries, who formally charged Cuthbert Similien for Possession of Ammunition. Cuthbert Similien was escorted to the First District Court where he made an application for bail.

Following an application by the prosecution, the court denied bail and he was remanded into custody.

Similien is well known to law enforcement, with a documented history of serious offences before the courts. Inquiries uncovered that in the year 2012, Similien was found guilty of the crimes of Stealing and Throwing Missiles.

In 2016, he was convicted for the crime of Robbery and was given a prison sentence.

During the year 2023, charges were brought against Cuthbert Similien for Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Discharging Firearm in a Public Place.

When Cuthbert Similien was apprehended on Thursday, June 6, 2024, he was on bail, awaiting the resolution of these matters related to firearms.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Photo: Stock image.