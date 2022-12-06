Castries Man Granted Bail For Possession Of Illegal Gun, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, about 11:45 p.m. officers attached to the Special Services Unit (North), were conducting routine patrols within the city, when apparent gunshots were heard in the Hospital Road area.

They proceeded to the location and subsequently arrested twenty-one (21) year old Jaheem St. Luce of Hospital Road, for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, following the recovery of a magazine containing eight (8) rounds of ammunition and a Beretta pistol, with a magazine containing six (6) rounds of ammunition.

St. Luce was formally charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department and was escorted before the First District Court, where he was granted bail as follows:

Possession of Firearm: $20,000.00 cash or suitable surety

– Advertisement –

Possession of eight (8) rounds of ammunition: $16,000.00 cash or suitable surety

Possession of six (6) rounds of ammunition: $12,000.00 cash or suitable surety

Travel restrictions and reporting conditions were also applied as part of the defendant’s bail conditions.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –