Castries Fire Leaves Eight Homeless – St. Lucia Times News

In Marchand, Castries, a Tuesday afternoon fire has left eight people homeless.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported receiving a distress call at 4:26 pm and responding with two fire trucks and an ambulance from its Castries Headquarters and a fire truck from the Babonneau fire station to the blaze in the Marchand Boulevard area.

The responders found that fire had destroyed a wooden structure and had damaged two adjacent buildings. One of them was a concrete two bedroom, one bathroom home, and the other a shop made of wood where the owner repaired mobile telephones and computers.

According to information, the homeowner was present when the fire started in one of the structures.

Officials disclosed that the only electrically energised structure was the concrete home where the owner, his wife, and three children lived.

At the same time, three family friends would spend the night in the adjacent wooden structure that the blaze destroyed.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

