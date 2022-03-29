Casting Call Issued For TV Movie In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A TV movie production company are filming a romantic comedy on the island in April intended to air on the Hallmark Channel in Summer 2023.

Saint Lucia’s Premium All-Inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and the luxury, couples-only Serenity at Coconut Bay have announced they will host the Triventure Films Limited location production of “From Paradise With Love” April 15-May 2, 2022.

Triventure Films are making their fifth feature film. Their romance festive film Christmas in the Highlands aired on Lifetime in the US, Channel 5 in the UK, M6 in France, Sky in New Zealand and many other TV channels.

Maternal Secrets (2020) and Labor, Lies and Murder (2022) both premiered on Lifetime’s main channel in the US and on networks around Europe.

The working title for the movie is “From Paradise, With Love”.

It’s about an investigative TV reporter who believes she’s on to a great story when a parrot thought to be extinct in Saint Lucia is photographed.

Partnering with a skeptical local conservationist, their adventure through the jungle to find the mystical bird leads them to discover what they truly thought impossible – love.

The cast and crew of 16 will film on location at Saint Lucia’s world-famous natural attractions including the UNESCO World Heritage Pitons and the rainforest, home to the country’s own strikingly beautiful but elusive Saint Lucia Parrot (Amazona versicolor).

The movie includes scenes with cast ziplining, taking a catamaran tour and riding the aerial tram. The production will also be shooting at both resorts taking advantage of features including the mile-long beach on 85 acres, Plunge Pool Butler Suites at Serenity at Coconut Bay, and a wedding celebration at Coconut Bay Beach Resort Spa’s oceanfront gazebo.

The movie stars Brooke Burfitt of “Christmas Lovers Anonymous”, Philip Boyd from Tyler Perry’s “The Have and Have Nots” and Nathan Kehn from “Dying To Marry Him”, most known for his social media profile as @nathanthecatlady.

The movie will feature local actors to play a number of characters and auditions are currently being held via self-tape submission.

Triventure Films is working with local casting director Barry George. If interested, please contact [email protected]

Source: Triventure Films

