Casimir Suggests Temporary Return To Online Learning – St. Lucia Times News

Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir suggested a temporary return to online learning as he, Education Minister Shawn Edward and others surveyed flood damage to the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary school on Monday morning.

“I am very proud of the government for providing laptops to all our kids, so you know we may have to go back to online learning for some time at the Dame Pearlette Louisy and of course at some of the other institutions in Gros Islet,” Casimir stated.

The Ministry of Education announced the closure of the Dame Pearlette Louisy and the Corinth Secondary Schools due to the impact of Sunday’s flooding, which devastated the North of Saint Lucia.

Casimir, Minister for Youth Development and Sports, described the event as a troubled time for his constituency.

He estimated that Gros Islet had suffered millions of dollars in damage.

And he echoed the concern Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) Director Maria Medard expressed at a news conference on Monday about the indiscriminate dumping of garbage in the rivers.

“We as a people can do better in terms of the way we treat our rivers – the way we dump garbage. We can see the remnants of what happened when we do things indiscriminately in our constituency and of course, in Saint Lucia,” the MP declared.

Nevertheless, Casimir said he was proud of his people who came together to assist each other amid the calamity.

He recalled that those who suffered no damage reached out to help others in distress.

