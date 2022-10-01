Casimir: Some SLP Supporters Could Sometimes Be The Party’s Worst Enemies – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir has asserted that based on his experience in his constituency, some people of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) could sometimes be the ruling party’s worst enemies.

Casimir was addressing the annual general meeting of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s Castries East Constituency group on Saturday.

The theme was ‘Preserving the Victory.’

According to Casimir, card-carrying, long standing members of the party could be the downfall of Saint Lucia’s development.

– Advertisement –

“We have said before we won this election that the people of this country will have to be patient with the Honourable Philip J. Pierre,” the Minister for Youth Development and Sports told the conference.

“We were honest in our analysis of the finances and the wastage of the United Workers Party, and we campaigned that we would put you first, but you need to be patient,” Casimir recalled.

He spoke of his own experience, which he asserted that his Cabinet colleagues face daily.

In this regard, Casimir declared that persons who know better and are aware of the rape of the country and the struggle of the government to keep the country afloat after the wastage of the United Workers Party are the ones complaining the most in the communities.

The Gros Islet MP mentioned people requesting a contract knowing well that ‘the Comrade’ would do everything possible to assist.

But he explained that when the contract is not ready after a month, SLP members go throughout the community declaring that their party is doing nothing for them.

The MP explained that when the contract materialises after six weeks and, the individual gets payment, they say nothing to indicate that the SLP has helped.

“Your vote on July 26 said to me when I was in Gros Islet, the people of Gros Islet said to me that they wanted an end to corruption. Too many people expect the Comrade to do the very same thing they voted against. And it’s labour party people you know,” Casimir lamented.

In this regard, he said too many people expect what they know the SLP will not do.

“The Prime Minister and Minister of this constituency has said to us at most Cabinet meetings ‘If any of you all get involved in corruption, do not call me.’”

“So if I have to hear that at every Cabinet meeting, why you want me to go and do something on a side to help you, and you are a labour party member?” The Gros Islet MP told his audience.

– Advertisement –