Cash-strapped CBC warns staff wages may be late Loop Barbados

Employees of the state-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) have been warned that salaries may not be paid on time going forward.

In a memo issued on Monday, February 6, chief executive officer, Sanka Price advised all staff to “plan accordingly” as salary payments may be late in February and the months ahead. He explained that this was due to the CBC’s financial issues, which have been ongoing for several months.

“I can assure you that this consistency in salary payments as scheduled remains the Corporation’s objective, however the challenging financial environment that has increasingly been impacting the Corporation’s cash flow has now become acute. As a consequence, the potential exists for our salaries to be late this month and in the months ahead.

“The poor cash flow situation I referenced has been ongoing for several months, but we never alerted you as we used every option available to generate enough income to meet salaries as scheduled. We have now exhausted these options while our cash flow continues to worsen. As a result, it is possible that from this month, February 2023, we may be unable to pay salaries on time as we consistently did for the last 29 months,” Price stated.

The CBC CEO indicated that since assuming his post on June 15, 2020, his top priority has been ensuring salaries were paid on time, but the Corporation’s worsening cash flow problems, has resulted in the possibility of wages being paid late.

“I can assure you that everything possible will be done for the Corporation to meet its obligations to you in a timely manner, so this only serves to alert you to the possibility of this inconvenience and to enable you to plan accordingly,” he continued.

