Cash Assistance Provided To Elsa-Affected Households – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Some persons who were affected by Hurricane Elsa are receiving cash assistance from the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment.

Eligible persons will receive a one-time payment over the holiday season beginning Friday, 24 December 2021. This payment, which ranges between EC $300 – $750 represents a small but welcomed injection to families who suffered damage from Elsa while already navigating economic hardships brought on by COVID 19.

The group of approximately 300 eligible households are those who underwent a vulnerability and poverty assessment in September 2021.

The assessments form part of the piloting of a newly developed Vulnerability Index to help improve data management and enable vulnerability and resilience analysis and mapping across Saint Lucia.

The Index was developed under a United Nations World Food Programme and Ministry of Equity collaboration which supports strengthening the social protection system to make it more responsive to shocks.

Persons will receive payment through their banks, credit unions or the Penny Pinch mobile wallet.

Beneficiaries of the cash assistance who have questions or concerns should call the Ministry of Equity at 468-5108 or 726-0580 or email [email protected]

The Ministry of Equity also recently implemented a separate Hurricane Elsa Recovery Programme where affected households were provided with building materials to repair their homes.

