Carson Wen, Chairman of Sancus Group today provided a further update on the ongoing employment dispute with a former employee of Financial Holdings (BVI) Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle that was established by Sancus in 2015.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the state-owned St. Kitts Electric Company (SKELEC) and Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) today broke ground on a landmark solar generation and storage project that will provide between 30-35% of St. Kitts baseload energy needs for the next 20-25 years.