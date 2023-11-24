CARPHA Urges Vigilance Among Member States Amid Dengue Fever Spike – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has urged its member states to be vigilant amid a continued increase in reports of suspected and confirmed cases of Dengue in the Caribbean.

A CARPHA release noted the continued surge over the past six months, especially in its Member States with increased rainfall.

The release warned against underestimating the associated risks and ripple effects.

According to CARPHA, outbreaks of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and Chikungunya significantly threaten health, tourism, and economic development.

“Regional Health Security remains at the fore of CARPHA’s focus,” stated Executive Director Dr. Joy St. John.

In this regard, she emphasised the need to promptly and effectively address any public health threat, such as Dengue, that imperils the integrity of the regional response.

St. John indicated that the Caribbean Community must mobilise efforts to maximise efficiencies.

The CARPHA Executive Director disclosed that in 2023, four of the organisation’s Member States reported Dengue outbreaks.

“Trends are being monitored in others with subsets of all four Dengue serotypes circulating across the region,” St. John revealed.

CARPHA has urged its Member States to review their preparedness and response plans and continue surveillance, early diagnosis, and timely care of Dengue and other arbovirus cases to prevent severe cases and deaths.

In addition, the regional agency has launched a social media campaign to raise awareness and promote effective prevention and control measures for Dengue.

According to CARPHA, Dengue is a recurring threat to public health in the Caribbean region.

