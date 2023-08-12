CARPHA Launches Competition To Design A Caribbean Cooperation In Health Logo – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) launches a logo competition for branding identity of the Caribbean Cooperation in Health (CCH).

This competition aims to raise awareness and sensitise nationals of the Region on the role, and importance of the CCH in improving the conditions for health for all.

The Competition is made possible through funding from the CARICOM-Spain Scientific and Technical Cooperation Agreement under the Project: Health Systems Strengthening for CARICOM Member States to Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Other Emerging and Re-Emerging Threats.

The Competition is open to nationals of the beneficiary Member States under the project namely: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad, and Tobago.

Participants under the age of 18 must receive the consent of a parent or guardian. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of US$1,000.00.

Submissions will be judged on originality, creativity, and should be a representation of the Caribbean region.

Entrants must submit designs electronically along with logo competition entry form to cchlogo[email protected] no later than Thursday September 7, 2023.

Persons can visit CARPHA’s website https://carpha.org/ and social media @CARPHA1 across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to obtain additional information and the competition guidelines.

SOURCE: Caribbean Public Health Agency

