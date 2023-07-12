Carnival Comes To The City – July 13 & 14 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Carnival comes alive at the Derek Walcott Square on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Organised by the Carnival Planning and Management Committee, ‘Carnival in the City’ is an opportunity for all Saint Lucians to enjoy the different aspects of Saint Lucia Carnival in the lead up to the main parade on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18.

Patrons will enjoy performances by Soca Kings; Arthur Allain and Imran Nerdy, Calypso King; Ti Blacks, and many others including Ninja Dan, J’urgen, Kisha Kay, Alpha, Mighty Sizzler, Ready, Q-pid, Cooyah, Subance, Sedale, TC Brown, Ti Carro, EzraShemmy J, HP, and Bronxx & Matta.

Steel Pan Champions Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra and other steel orchestras will also make an appearance during the events.

For more information on the upcoming events, winners, and other activities for Saint Lucia Carnival, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia and @carnivalsaintlucia for more.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee

