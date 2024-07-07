Carnival 2024 Delivers Spectacular Night Of Groovy & Power Soca

by Keira St. Rose

On the night of Saturday, July 6th, 2024, the National Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competitions excited crowds at the heart of Saint Lucia’s Carnival season.

Despite some heated debates over judging decisions, the atmosphere remained vibrant as Saint Lucians left the Sab, Vigie, satisfied with the overall show.

The feedback from the crowd was overwhelmingly positive. Most spectators highlighted the newly erected bleachers which provided enhanced comfort for them, allowing them to take a quick break in between some performances.

The Carnival Planning & Management Committee received praise from attendees, for its meticulous site planning, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all. Security measures were effective, resulting in minimal disruptions throughout the night.

The event ended in memorable victories, with Sly capturing the Groovy Soca Monarch title with his infectious tune “Damn Proud Lucian”, while, Ricky T claimed the Power Soca crown with the “original Lucian power soca” hit “Look Something to Talk About”.

Looking ahead, anticipation is already building among the public for next year’s Groovy and Soca Monarch competitions, and who will take the 2025 crown.