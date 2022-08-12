Carl Crawford Says Megan Thee Stallion Leaked Her Own Music, Megan Fires Back

Carl Crawford, the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, is denying that the label is sabotaging Megan Thee Stallion’s latest album release, Traumazine, set for August 12.

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was preparing to release her upcoming album, which features Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Future, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, and other artists. However, the rapper shared her frustration with her label as she alleged that the label was responsible for the leaks on her album.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she tweeted to her 7.6 million followers.

She also shared that her songs and cover art were leaked. “From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are…) I might as well… lol,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my shit always leak,” she wrote. “At this point invite the hotties to the studio and shoots,” she said in another tweet.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Crawford claimed that Megan was lying and “using this as her marketing strategy to promote the album.”

“Wow. By the way what leaks? Have y’all seen or heard any leaks?” Crawford asked on his Instagram Stories.

Crawford also attacked Megan’s manager, T. Farris, who was working along with Megan.

“But I guess I’ll do my part to help the struggling sells,” he said in another Story.

Megan also responded to Crawford as she taunted him about being upset about the last album.

“Carl be so mf mad. Ahhhh haaaa that’s why you can’t make no more money off me,” Megan Tweeted.

This album would be the last project Megan is required to produce under her contract with 1501. She is presently suing the label for monies owed to her.

“All of a sudden talking bout let me help promote… b***h where you been with the MONEY to promote for the last few YEARS how tf a dumb a$$ IG story gone help me,” Megan said laughing.

“Talking bout using this for marketing HA I need MONEY for marketing… THE MONEY YALL TOLD ME TO PUT UP cause y’all wasn’t gone do it. Not Instagram rants from a fake s** “CEO”, Megan wrote with laughing emojis.