CARICOM Security Ministers Concerned About Illegal Gun Trafficking – St. Lucia Times News

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) National Security Ministers have expressed concern over illegal gun trafficking at the 24th Meeting of the CARICOM Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE).

The Ministers, Police Chiefs, and other security officials met on October 6 in Jamaica.

According to a CARICOM release, after the Meeting, Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, disclosed that delegates focused heavily on firearms trafficking.

He observed that gun trafficking was “maybe the greatest threat risk to the Caribbean countries,” where firearms are widely used in homicides, the release said.

It also said Chang, responsible for National Security, had earlier observed that countries in the region do not manufacture firearms.

However, he observed that the ill effects of the proliferation of guns and the contribution to gang violence and transnational criminal activities in the region permeate individual territories and are responsible for more than 70% of homicides in CARICOM.

“It’s a Caribbean problem and we need to get on top of that issue,” Chang said.

The CONSLE Chair said that regional cooperation is integral to establishing the requisite infrastructure needed to deal with firearms trafficking and the associated criminality, such as drug trafficking and, almost simultaneously, expanding cybercrime activity.

