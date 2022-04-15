CARICOM Secretary General Wraps Up Official Visit To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community, Her Excellency Carla Barnett ended her official visit to Saint Lucia on Wednesday during which she met with the Prime Minister Honourable Philip Pierre, members of Cabinet, the Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Allen Chastanet, the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors and paid a visit to the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

“This was a very good and engaging series of meetings with the Prime Minister, his Cabinet and the Leader of the Opposition which allowed for sharing of information and ideas,” Secretary-General Barnett said.

“I was very impressed with the brilliant Youth Ambassadors and the energy and creative talents of the students,” she added.

The majority of the discussions focussed on the issues of Climate Change, Sustainable

Development and Agriculture.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia is the Lead Head of Government for Sustainable Development in the CARICOM Quasi-cabinet.

Trade related issues along with Youth and Gender affairs were also prominent in the engagements.

The Secretary-General took the opportunity to encourage Saint Lucia’s participation in the

upcoming Agri investment Forum and Expo which will be held in Guyana on May 19-21.

Source: Caribbean Community Secretariat

