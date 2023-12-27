CARICOM Secretary-General Notes The Value Of Collective Regional Action – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett has noted the value of collective regional action in an end-of-year address.

In 2023, CARICOM observed the 50th Anniversary of signing the original Treaty of Chaguaramas with various events.

Barnett said the occasion allowed reflection on accomplishments and recommitment to the vision of CARICOM’s founders.

She observed that the past 50 years have taught that the Region can achieve significantly more with collective action.

“With one voice, we decried the devastating wars that have precipitated humanitarian crises and signalled our support for the adherence to the fundamental principles of international law, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity, most recently in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy,” Barnett recalled.

“We continued our strident advocacy for international support to help return our sister Member State, Haiti, to peace and stability, and for support to the War on Guns, which is negatively impacting security across our Region,” she stated.

Barnett also spoke of CARICOM’s advocacy throughout the year for decisive action to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

The Secretary-General said that as the Region enters 2024, the CARICOM Secretariat will continue to diligently administer the Community’s priorities.

They include deepening economic integration and trade, strengthening foreign policy coordination and community relations and human and social development, sustainable development, and regional security.

” In particular, we are focused on efforts to implement the free movement of all CARICOM nationals within the Community by March 2024 as determined by Heads of Government,” Barnett disclosed.

