CARICOM Secretary General Congratulates Saint Lucia On Independence Anniversary – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett has congratulated Saint Lucia on its Forty-Third Independence Anniversary which it celebrates on 22 February 2022.

Dr Barnett’s congratulatory message to Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Honourable Philip J. Pierre noted the country’s steadfast and committed pursuit of development:

“Honourable Prime Minister:

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I wish to convey congratulations to the Government and People of Saint Lucia on the country’s Forty-Third Anniversary as an independent nation.

– Advertisement –

During the past forty-three years, Saint Lucia has been steadfast and committed to its pursuit of development of the country and people. Saint Lucia’s global contribution is widely recognised and exemplified by its two Nobel Laureates, and these feats are aptly reflected through the theme chosen to commemorate this Anniversary, “Douvan Ansanm – Celebrating our People”.

Honourable Prime Minister, Saint Lucia’s role as the lead country for Sustainable Development (including Environment and Disaster Management and Water) in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet has been of great value to the Community.

On congratulating Saint Lucia, I reaffirm my own commitment and that of the staff of the CARICOM Secretariat to working with you and your Government to realize the aspirations of your nation.

CARICOM is pleased to join with the Government and People of Saint Lucia in celebrating this anniversary, and extends best wishes for the continued progress of Saint Lucia.”

(Source: Caribbean Community Secretariat)

– Advertisement –