CARICOM Secretariat Revises Organisational Structure – St. Lucia Times News

The CARICOM Secretariat has revised its organisational structure to refocus the work of its Directorates and Offices in order to improve and strengthen its work processes.

The Directorate of Trade and Economic Integration has been renamed the Directorate of Economic Integration, Innovation and Development (EIID).

This directorate now incorporates Sustainable Development, Climate Change, Climate Finance, Sustainable Development which will facilitate closer working with the economic sector programs such as economic policy, sectoral development and private sector collaboration as well as Energy, ICT4D, and the Blue Economy.

The new Directorate of Single Market and External Trade (SMET) incorporates the former Office of Trade Negotiations, based in Barbados and brings together intra-regional and external trade.

The operations of the Single Market including customs and trade policy and free movement of skilled labour as well as external trade negotiations will be the responsibility of this Directorate. The Director-General of the Office of Trade Negotiations has been renamed Assistant Secretary-General Single Market and External Trade.

The Office of the Secretary-General has been strengthened with the inclusion of an Advisor on Community Governance to continue the work on the Community’s reform process and an Advisor on matters related to Haiti.

There will also be a Special Assistant to the Secretary-General, responsible for ensuring coordination and collaboration across the Secretariat and fostering greater collaboration among Regional Institutions.

The on-going reform process is aimed at producing a more agile and effective Secretariat in support of making the integration movement more beneficial to the people of the Caribbean Community.

