Caricom Road Races this weekend in Saint Lucia

24 riders from four territories will participate in what is being billed as a Caricom Road Race this weekend. The 86-kilometre ride, funded by the Regional Integration Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, is scheduled to get underway from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, 21 July.

The event will start at the Castries Waterfront near Government Buildings, travel north to the Choc-Union Roundabout near Mega J, and back to the Waterfront 10 times on an 8.6 km circuit.

At least nine overseas riders are expected, four from Martinique, three from Barbados, and two from St Vincent & the Grenadines, along with approximately 15 local riders. Up to press time, the Saint Lucia Cycling Association was awaiting confirmation from Guyana.

The team from Martinique consists of Benjamin Payen (Under-23), and Under-19 riders Loic Agricole Junior, Yohann Pierre Louis Junior, and Andy Surbon Junior. St Vincent & the Grenadines will be represented by Gabriel Doyle (U19) and Zefal Bailey (Elite). The Barbados Cycling Union will not send a team, but a club from that territory is expected to travel.

The race is expected to last between two and two-and-a-half hours. It will be preceded by a 10k run, under the aegis of the Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA).

According to correspondence from the SLAA, the 5k “is meant to highlight the importance of keeping physically active.” All age groups and ability levels are invited to participate. The race starts at the Choc-Union Roundabout and ends at the Castries Waterfront. Registration is online via Google Forms.

As part of Sunday’s events, a health fair will include free blood pressure and blood sugar testing. The SLAA has billed it as “a fantastic opportunity to promote physical activity, health and fitness, and to compete for exciting prizes.”