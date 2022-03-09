CARICOM Reiterates Condemnation Of Invasion Of Ukraine – St. Lucia Times News

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has restated its condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the military attacks which has caused more than 1.7 million people to flee the country since 24 February, according data from the UN Refugee Agency.

A statement issued following the conclusion of the Thirty-third Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, called for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of aggression, and the urgent withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukraine.

It urged all parties involved to “urgently intensify diplomatic dialogue and to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards sustainable peace.” CARICOM said any concerns the Russian Federation may have, must be resolved diplomatically and not through warfare.

The Region lauded the governments and people of neighbouring countries who are extending humanitarian services to refugees fleeing Ukraine, but bemoaned the plight of and discrimination against non-European nationals.

In keeping with international commitments concerning respect for human rights and dignity, CARICOM called for “guaranteed safety and security of nationals of the Caribbean, Latin American and Africa and from those countries who are seeking to leave Ukraine.”

In reaffirming the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, CARICOM reissued the call for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty to be respected.

“The invasion of Ukraine is causing untold loss and destruction of life and property for the civilian population of Ukraine, including women and children, in violation of international humanitarian law, and has caused a growing humanitarian crisis,” CARICOM said in the Statement.

In keeping the CARICOM position on the resolution of conflicts between states, CARICOM restated its principles on non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of all disputes, which it said, must be adhered to by all nations.

The Statement also recorded the Community’s affirmation of the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, and noted its concern that the military confrontation taking place in Europe could have repercussions in the Region.

“The Community strongly rejects any attempt to deploy military assets that can elevate tension and threaten the peace, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of this Region,” the Statement noted.

Source: CARICOM Today