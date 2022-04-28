CARICOM Officials Gather To Draft Counter-Smuggling Of Migrants Legislation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Recent data from the Caribbean has suggested that there have been increases in the number of migrants being smuggled around the region.

To address these changing and concerning trends, the International Organization for

Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Caribbean Community Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS), hosted a one-of-a-kind meeting on drafting legislation to counter migrant smuggling in the region that can respond to regional and national needs.

The two-day meeting between the 26th and 27th April was hosted in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, with an impressive 25 Caribbean government officials in attendance.

Representatives included officials from immigration and customs departments, and attorneys general offices as both have vital roles in drafting legislation of this type.

Additionally, the forum corresponded with the meeting of the IMPACS Standing Committee of Chief Immigration and Customs Controllers on the following day.

The coordination and implementation of both meetings are significant steps towards

formulating legislative and practical pathways towards the enforcement of counter-

smuggling of migrants’ mechanisms in the CARICOM region.

IOM Regional Director for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, Michelle Klein-Solomon, in her opening remarks underscored the importance of hosting such a significant forum of government officials to address pressing issues on migration in the region.

However, due to technical difficulties IOM Program Support Officer, Brendan Tarnay, provided further remarks on her behalf.

He noted that a gathering of this magnitude shows CARICOM’s and national governments’

commitment to realising the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM), particularly Objective 9 to strengthen the transnational

response to smuggling of migrants.

“It is particularly promising for those who have been put into situations of vulnerability

due to these networks,” said Tarnay, “as Caribbean States aim to ensure that smuggled migrants do not become liable to criminal prosecution having been the object of smuggling.”

He noted that this would need to balance respect for countries’ legal systems while ensuring that responses are in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit at the Ministry of National

Security, Richard Lynch, echoed the importance of this meeting in achieving the objectives of the GCM. He explained that counter-smuggling is a diverse issue that requires multi-agency collaboration to address, which Trinidad and Tobago has implemented to advance its efforts.

According to Deputy Director, further policy development, strategic planning, and the

“implementation imperative” have emerged as the most effective means for national

security leadership and evaluating matters of migrant smuggling.

“This endeavour will further advance the region’s compliance with the UN Convention on Transnational Organized Crime and effect the protocol on the smuggling of migrants by land, sea, and air,” said the National Security Official.

Lynch noted that the multi-day proceedings would be no easy exercise but that the

expertise, exposure and experience that it has brought together will benefit the whole

region.

The meeting included a review of a model counter-smuggling of migrants legislation

that was developed in 2021, in addition to agreeing on the next steps towards the

advancing legislation at a national level, its operationalization and the development

of standard operating procedures.

Discussions were facilitated by several skilled migration specialists from within and outside the region, including and IOM legal.

Notably, the gathering also facilitated a landmark Caribbean-Pacific exchange between the Chair of CARICOM Standing Committee of Chiefs of Immigration, Leroy Joseph, and Head of the Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC) Secretariat, Ioane Alama.

The exchange addressed the linkages between environmental disasters and irregular movements as Small Island Developing States seek to develop response mechanisms through regional cooperation to address climate change, natural disasters and health emergencies, such as COVID-19.

Furthermore, countries were invited to share their experiences, challenges, and good

practices on counter-smuggling of migrants.

In-depth discussions also highlighted the linkages between smuggling of migrants and related crimes of human, drug and arms trafficking.

Subsequently, participants paid special attention to compliance with the Protocol Against Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea, and Air, which has been signed by all Caribbean States except for Saint Lucia.

Attention to compliance was also given to the GCM and United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10.7.

This forum was made possible through IOM’s Western Hemisphere Program (WHP),

funded by the United States Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees

and Migration (PRM).

Source: International Organization for Migration. Headline photo: Internet stock image of migrant boat

