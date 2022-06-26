CARICOM Observer Mission Lauds ‘Peace And Composure’ Of Grenada Elections – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to Grenada’s 23 June 2022 General Elections has applauded the conduct of the polls, noting the atmosphere of peace and composure.

“The election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace and composure in accordance with the legislative framework of the country,” the nine-member mission led by John Jarvis of Antigua and Barbuda and including Saint Lucia’s Christine Alexander noted in a preliminary statement.

The CEOM held pre-election day engagements with major stakeholders and observed polling day activities.

The observers said there was an overwhelming response at the opening of the polls.

– Advertisement –

They also noted a constant flow of voting throughout the day.

The mission said it dispatched four teams across the country in twelve of the fifteen constituencies, including a two-member squad sent to the constituency of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The mission disclosed that it noted different approaches to voting and counting ballots, but the methods complied with the electoral process guidelines.

Before the poll, the election observers met with various stakeholders.

They included then Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell as the leader of the New National Party (NNP), senior members of the then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Police Commissioner, the Head of the Parliamentary Elections Office, political stakeholders, and civil society representatives.

The Grenada poll saw the NDC, led by 44-year-old attorney Dickon Mitchell, surging into office with a 9-6 majority.

Mitchell took the oath of office on Friday, pledging to put citizens first, fight nepotism, reform the electoral process and work for the betterment of the tri-island state.

The CARICOM Observer Mission said it valued the opportunity to contribute to the democratic process in Grenada and appreciated the support and cooperation received throughout.

“We congratulate the voters, electoral officials and all Election Day workers in their various roles for their discipline and commitment to advance the democratic process in Grenada,” the mission expressed.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –