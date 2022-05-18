CARICOM Members Will Vote For ‘Their Choice’ Of Commonwealth Secretary General – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Belize Prime Minister John Antonio Briceño has issued a statement ahead of the election of a Commonwealth Secretary General, indicating that member states will vote for their choice.

Jamaica rocked the boat when it announced that Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, would challenge the incumbent – Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland for the top executive post of the 54-member Commonwealth.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne described the Jamaica announcement as a ‘monumental error’ that could only serve to divide the region.

The statement by the CARICOM Chairman on the Commonwealth Secretary General election appears below:

An election for the post of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth will take place during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which takes place 20-25 June 2022, in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community maintains that it is still the turn of the Caribbean to provide a candidate for the position.

In that regard, two candidates from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have been nominated for the post, the incumbent Baroness Patricia Scotland and Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica.

Member States of the Community will vote for the candidate of their choice.

Headline photo: (L to R) Baroness Patricia Scotland and Kamina Johnson Smith

