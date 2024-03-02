CARICOM Leaders Condemn Violent, Anti-Social Music – St. Lucia Times

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders who met in Guyana this week have condemned violent, anti-social music, especially targeting young people.

At the same time, the leaders reaffirmed the right to freedom of expression and public speech.

“CARICOM Heads of Government strongly condemned the development, presence, tolerance, or acceptance of violent, anti-social music and social media content that denigrate women and encourage or promote or support the use of violence, guns, and other anti-social behaviour, particularly targeted to our youth,” the leaders said in a statement.

They also reiterated their firm commitment to the principles in the Declaration on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Safety Issue and to implement the actions therein.

The Declaration emerged following the inaugural symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Safety Issue in Trinidad and Tobago on April 17-18, 2023.

At their summit this week in Guyana, the CARICOM Heads of Government affirmed their support for engaging with young people in the creative economy.

The leaders intend to help develop, support, and spread positive content across the region to offset the negative impact of anti-social, violent, and criminal behavior, which some elements promote and support.

The CARICOM Heads noted the ‘serious, significant and chronic negative developmental impact’ crime and violence were having on Member States.

As a result, they committed to working with all sectors, including civil society and the churches, to implement all of the measures set out in the Declaration on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Safety Issue.

“CARICOM Heads of Government remain committed to maintaining this Region as a zone of domestic peace and safety to ensure the preservation of our Caribbean civilisation,” the leaders declared.