CARICOM Launching Online Market Place – St. Lucia Times News

CARICOM is launching a major regional platform to facilitate intra-regional trade in goods and agricultural products.

This CARICOM Marketplace dubbed CIMSUPRO (CARICOM Market Place and Suspension Procedure) will register suppliers and buyers of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) originating goods.

The Chair of CARICOM, the President of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi will give remarks and a ‘call-to-action’ before launching the online portal on Monday, 26 September 2022 at 10 am ECT or 11 am Suriname time.

A brief launching ceremony will be held online and presentations are also expected from the CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett; the Suriname Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation, Hon Rishma N. Kuldipsingh and a representative from the private sector.

CIMSUPRO when populated will create a ‘Marketplace’ that will allow regional buyers to find sellers of regionally produced goods, thereby creating the conditions for direct contact between parties.

The online platform also has the potential for improving the efficiency of the application process for a suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET).

CARICOM Trade Ministers had approved a proposal from the government of Suriname to create an online tool to promote intra-regional trade. Stakeholders, especially suppliers of regionally produced goods can access the portal and register via the following link https://www.cimsupro.com/user/register

SOURCE: CARICOM Today. Headline photo: Stock image.

