CARICOM Heads Call For Urgent Political Resolution To Haiti Crisis – St. Lucia Times

Friday’s Seventh Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Lead Heads of Government on Haiti ended with a call for an urgent political resolution to the country’s crisis.

“Heads called on all stakeholders in Haiti to exert every effort to urgently arrive at a political resolution and the implementation of a transitional roadmap towards stability, the facilitation of humanitarian support, the holding of credible elections, the restoration of political and institutional legitimacy, and long-term development for the Haitian people,” an end-of-conference release said.

The leaders, under the Chairmanship of Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met to consider the Haiti situation and determine further action in support of a Haitian-led solution to the crisis in that sister CARICOM country.

According to the CARICOM release, the Heads remained gravely concerned over Haiti’s deteriorating security and humanitarian situation.

They noted that the political and security crises persist with the horrendous impacts of this situation on the most vulnerable in Haiti.

The leaders also observed that increasing violence had cost thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands to flee from their homes.

They received a briefing from the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) and acknowledged the important efforts to facilitate a political consensus among stakeholders in Haiti.

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony heads the EPG.

It includes former Prime Ministers Bruce Golding of Jamaica and Perry Christie of the Bahamas.

The EPG paid its third visit to Haiti in November last year.

After the visit, the group indicated there was consensus on several aspects of the draft framework agreement to provide a transitional governance arrangement to take Haiti to free and fair elections.

The release on the just-ended CARICOM Heads meeting emphasised the region’s commitment to working with Haiti’s people and stakeholders towards durable peace and sustainable development.

“CARICOM looks forward to strengthened collaboration and coordination of efforts with the friends of Haiti and the wider international community in support of Haiti,” the release stated.

