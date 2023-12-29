CARICOM Expresses Solidarity With Haiti Ahead Of Its Independence Anniversary – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed solidarity with Haiti as the country prepares to observe its 220th independence anniversary on January 1, 2024.

“CARICOM stands in solidarity and partnership with the Republic of Haiti in furthering initiatives to achieve a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future,” CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett said in a congratulatory message to Haiti’s Prime Minister, Dr Ariel Henry.

Barnett declared that CARICOM will remain steadfast in its support for the welfare of Haiti and the efforts of the Haitian people to overcome challenges and advance national development.

“Just as the proud legacy of Haiti’s independence has shaped the Caribbean region, the stability and prosperity of Haiti is important for the furtherance of regional integration, security, and the sustainable development of the Community at large,” the CARICOM Secretary-General noted.

She said the Community recognises the historic significance and profound impact of Haiti’s attainment of independence in 1804.

Barnett observed that as a nation forged on the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity, Haiti has a long and proud history of unyielding strength and perseverance.

” As a Community, we celebrate our shared identity, and Haiti’s rich cultural heritage and diversity capture the creative, resilient, and unwavering spirit of all our people,” she declared.

