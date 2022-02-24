CARICOM Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine – St. Lucia Times News

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has issued a statement strongly condemning the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation.

The regional grouping has called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify ‘the current perilous situation in that country.’

CARICOM said the recognition by the Russian Federation of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk represents a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

“The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this Community,” the CARICOM statement observed.

It said CARICOM maintains that the principles of universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to maintaining the international system and global peace and security.

And the grouping said it calls on all parties involved to urgently embark on intensified diplomatic dialogue to de-escalate hostilities and work towards a sustainable peace immediately.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting multiple cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, and attacking by land and sea.

Ukraine officials said dozens died during the first hours of the Russian attacks and the Ukraine government has appealed for help.

But Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen,” according to the Associated Press.