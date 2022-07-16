CARICOM CMOs Receive Updates On Regional Health Coordination – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met on Wednesday 13 July to review updates on regional health system strengthening even as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The 30th Meeting of Chief Medical Officers was convened virtually and saw them discussing inter alia, the CARPHA-led response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current state of inoculation for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Issues concerning the implementation of the Port-of-Spain Declaration that sets out CARICOM’s actions to address the high burden of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were also on the agenda.

This included a presentation by the Programme Manager Health Sector Development CARICOM, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, updating the meeting on the joint policy decision by the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) and the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) to recognise trans fats as harmful to health and to support the efforts of the Inter-Governmental Working Group (IGWG) on Unhealthy Diets and Obesogenic Food to eliminate industrially produced trans fatty acids (IP-TFA) from the regional food supply.

Source: CARICOM Today/SLT

