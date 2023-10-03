Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has slammed the attacks in Israel and the counterattacks in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. The Caribbean grouping is calling for an immediate ceasefire and end of hostilities by all parties.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crimes, including armed robberies, assaults and sexual assault,especially in the capital, Port of Spain.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed a dengue fever outbreak in Barbados. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, disclosed that the threshold was reached at the end of September, where 518 cases were recorded compared to the same period in​2022, when there were 241 cases.

Starting December 14, 2023, private jet charter JSX will commence five-times weekly winter flights directly to Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island. Travellers can now book flights from major U.S. cities, including Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport and New York’s Westchester County Airport.

Jamaica has beeen ranked once again among the “Top Islands” in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 in ‘The ‘Caribbean & The Atlantic’ category. Landing firmly among the top 10, several Jamaican hotels and resorts were also recognized in this year’s Awards.

Big News for Royalton Blue Diamond Resorts whic has Earned Six Magellan Awards for Exceptional Hospitality and Innovation. Royalton Negril was among the winners. It was lauded for its luxurious accommodations, particularly its Diamond Club™ Luxury Penthouse One Bedroom Jacuzzi Suite.

International foodies can now mark their calendars for the second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, 13 to 17 March 2024. The five-day event will highlight world-renowned top chefs, expert sommeliers, mixologists and celebrated TV personalities. Tickets are on sale at npiwff.org.

Travel from Raleigh, NC to Freeport, Grand Bahama this December. Bahamasair begins twice-weekly non-stop service from Raleigh Durham International Airport to Freeport on Dec. 7th. Round-trip fares start at just $437!