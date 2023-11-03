Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 9, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica due to violent crimes there.

Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands was in Willemstad, Curacao and Aruba this week for a visit. The focus of this visit is on nature and social initiatives.

Makers Air has announced new twice-weekly nonstop flights to Long Island in The Bahamas, a destination known for its breathtaking cliffs and ecological wonders, including Dean’s Blue Hole and Hamilton’s Cave. Beginning 14 December 2023, service will operate between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and Stella Maris Airport (SML), every Thursday and Sunday.

Regal Princess, the largest Princess cruise ship ever based in Texas, has dropped anchor in Houston’s coastal neighbor, ready for its inaugural season of voyages to the Western Caribbean. The massive, 142,229-ton “Love Boat” ship can host 3,560 guests across its 19 decks and over 1,400 stateroom balconies. During its first travel season from Galveston, now through March 2024, the Regal Princess will take 21 voyages to the Caribbean.

The Cayman Islands is now the top trending destination globally according to Skyscanner, which examined user travel searches over the course of a year.

Another major United States airline has launched direct weekly flights to Jamaica. United Airlines had its first direct from Denver, Colorado in the United States to the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, Jamaica last weekend. The flight will now arrive at SIA every Saturday.

Atlantis Paradise Island celebrates National Singles Day on November 11th with a special 24-hour bookable offer. The “Singles Day” Package starts at $1,111 for two and includes discounted stays at The Coral, The Royal, The Reef and The Cove for select travel dates in 2024.

Visitors Can Travel from Nassau to the Out Islands for Free — U.S. and Canadian residents can take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Out Islands at a discount. Pre-booked hotel stays of four nights or longer at participating Out Island properties can earn up to two free airline or Bahamas Ferries tickets from Nassau. The booking window is now through November 13, for travel until 30 April 2024.

Enjoy 20% Off Goldwynn Resort & Residences Bookings. Travelers who book their stay at Goldwynn Resort & Residences, Nassau’s newest luxury oceanfront resort, by November 30, will receive 20% off their stay. This exclusive, limited-time offering is a wonderful way to experience the tranquil, private location and pristine amenities of the 81-room resort that debuted on Cable Beach earlier this year.