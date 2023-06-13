News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 30, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

A British tourist to Jamaica died after trying to complete a challenge to drink all 21 cocktails on a bar menu, an inquest found. Timothy Alan Southern, a 53-year-old from Staffordshire, England, was on a family vacation when he undertook the challenge, ITV News reported. The coroner’s report said Southern died of “acute gastritis with associated alcohol intoxication,” the report said, adding that he had been “drinking heavily during the day.”

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Guyana due to high crime rates in the oil​rich CARICOM South american nation.

Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of a 24-year-old American woman who died while on vacation. Police found Quintairia Roker inside her hotel room in Montego Bay on June 21. A male friend found her unresponsive. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Condor Airlines is set to make a return to Barbados this winter season, offering a twice weekly direct service between Barbados and Germany.

And United Airlines will start a new service from Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD) and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) to Barbados. The service from EWR begins on Sept. 30 and will operate on Saturdays.

Caribbean travel company Island Routes is launching a new travel style for clients looking to explore the islands privately or in a one-of-a-kind, customizable way. The all-new Private & Bespoke Collections offers experiences, many with the option to be fully customized to create a personalized itinerary.

Alaska Airlines will begin flying nonstop to Nassau, Bahamas this December from Las Vegas. For a limited time, introductory fares for flights between start at $169 one-way.

Travelers choosing The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix for a vacation, can now get a free night’s stay with every five-night stay for travel through September 30th. To take advantage of the deal, guests must secure their bookings directly with The Buccaneer via thebuccaneer.com – using the promotion code VIBE2023 before September 1st.