News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 21, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Major alert from Both the US and Canada this week. Both are warning nationals to reconsider travel or Exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Trinidad and Tobago, due to violent crime on the twin island Republic including terrorism and kidnapping.

The UK government is set to suspend the visa-free waiver agreement with Dominica this month. Following this, the UK plans to annul the visa-free agreement with St Lucia in August and Grenada in September. Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St Kitts and Nevis will face the same action in October, November, and December, respectively.

USVI born, WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, is set to serve as tourism ambassador for her native land. The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has announced a multi-year partnership with the basketball star.

US travellers will soon be able to fly directly to Montego Bay, Jamaica from Denver International Airport (DEN). United Airlines will start operating the direct flights on November 4th and will continue once weekly – on Saturdays.

Delta Air Lines is making its way back to Curacao after more than​13 years. The carrier will depart from Atlanta to the Dutch Caribbean island starting on December 16th.

Meanwhile, American Airlines will being operating a direct flight from Miami International Airport to Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas (GHB) for the first time as of Feb. 3, 2024.

Start making plans for this October’s Barbados Food and Rum Festival. The event is set for October 19-22 in Bridgetown and will include a performance this year from Afrobeats superstar, Ayra Starr.

The Goombay Summer Festival returns to Nassau, Bahamas following a hiatus of over a decade. It take​place on Bay Street between Rawson Square and Charlotte Street on July 28th, and continue for the two subsequent Fridays.

And this week, you can book a Labor Day weekend trip in the Bahamas for two for just $1,323.88. Fly American Airlines from Miami International airport and stay from Sept. 1-4th at Margaritaville Beach Resort – Nassau. Book now on Kayak HERE