News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 14, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Jan. 14, 2022:

The Caribbean is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, likely from the Omicron Variant. Across the region, over 30,000 new cases were reported Thursday alone.

The only Low COVID-19 Caribbean nations On the CDC List are: Saba, St. Barths, Sint Eustatius, Montserrat And the BVI.

The US is warning against travel to Jamaica and Curacao As COVID-19 cases spike there.

Canada is now warning against non-essential travel to the Dominican Republic even as it maintains the same advice globally

The United States Virgin Islands has implemented new testing rules for travelers. The updated requirements mean all U.S-based travelers aged 5 or older must submit a negative test result (antigen or PCR) within three days before travel to the USVI.

Bermuda is now offering up to 50 percent off at 12 participating resorts throughout the country. Bookings must be made by Feb. 6, 2022. Among the deals is at Coco Reef Resort where guests can snag 50 percent off on oceanfront and beachfront rooms. See gotobermuda.com/pinksale

And American Airlines is offering a Miami (MIA) to Providenciales (PLS), Turks & Caicos deal at $209 round-trip throughout February, March and April.You can also fly from Philadelphia (PHL) to Providenciales (PLS) for $215 in February.