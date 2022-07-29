News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 29, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 29, 2022:

A rigorous contact tracing effort is ongoing in Bermuda as health officials try to find persons that may have interacted with the territory’s sole monkeypox case. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ayo Oyinloye has confirmed that they have placed a few persons in quarantine and are monitoring them for signs that they are infected with the virus. Cases have been confirmed in Jamaica., Barbados and The Bahamas while St. Lucia is monitoring 6 suspected cases.

The Dutch-Caribbean island of Curacao Has topped The List of Top 10 best tropical islands for remote work, with comfortable average temperatures and WiFi speeds that top the US average. according to Zenefits, a human resources software company.

St. Lucia has launched an e-passport in partnership With The Canadian Bank Note Company that features the latest in anti-counterfeit technology.

St. Kitts-Nevis still has in place the requirement for pre-travel authorisation, even for nationals to enter the twin island Federation.

The Antigua and Barbuda government says a new airline will soon be permitted to operate flights from West Africa directly to the Caribbean island.A statement issued after the weekly Cabinet meeting said that the company, operating the airline “is financed by wealthy Africans who wish to open a new route between the African continent and the Eastern Caribbean.

A life-size bronze statue of America’s Greatest immigrant, Alexander Hamilton, has been unveiled in his hometown of Charlestown, Nevis, infront the home he was born and grew up until his family moved to St. Croix.

How about a Spice Island visit? Now you can enjoy one night free when you book 7-nights and pay a minimum of six nights in select room categories at the Silversands in Grenada, now through December 31, 2022.

Cayman Airways is offering an introductory sale on round-trip flights in basic economy beginning at $399 — including airport taxes and fees from LA to Cayman. The sale runs through Aug. 8 with a limited number of tickets available.