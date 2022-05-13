Black Immigrant Daily News

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 13, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending May 13, 2022:

The following Caribbean Countries remain On the CDC’s Level Three List Of Nations Due To COVID-19: Aruba, Barbados, The BVI, Anguilla, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Bonaire, Suriname, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Barths, Trinidad and Tobago.

Donnis Chiarella, 65, the U.S. tourist who was airlifted to Florida after falling ill at Sandals Bahamas resort in Great Exuma remains in good condition Thursday, a hospital spokesperson said. Her husband and another American couple died at a villa at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma on Friday.

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) said last night it was working assiduously to secure a return to normalcy to Jamaica’s airspace after Air traffic controllers walked off the job to register their frustration with the government over protracted salary issues.

The death toll of the May 6th powerful explosion at The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, increased to 43 this week as search crews with dogs hunted through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing.

In a historic first for Jamaica and the Caribbean, Emirates Airlines, the largest airline in the Gulf Coast Countries, is now selling seats to Jamaica. This arrangement opens gateways from the Middle East, Asia and Africa to Jamaica and the rest of the region.

Barbados is seeing a spike in new covid-19 cases, reporting 513 in one day this week as its death toll from the virus reached 430.

Grenada will host new nonstop airline service this summer when American Airlines resumes weekly flights from Charlotte, N.C.’s Douglas International Airport to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport on June 4.

Caribbean Airlines is adding a new nonstop route to Kingston, Jamaica, between Orlando, Fla. and Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport on July 1st.

And Get Ready For Jimmy Buffett’s cruise line. The Margaritaville at Sea will Begin Its inaugural cruise tomorrow, May 14, 2022.

